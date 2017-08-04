Jo Wood claims split from ex-husband Ronnie is the 'best thing' to have happened to her The former model and Rolling Stones musician were together for 34 years

Jo Wood has described her split from Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie as the "best thing" that has happened to her. Appearing on Friday's Loose Women, the 62-year-old claimed it made her more independent. "It made me grow up and it made me become independent and pay my own bills and look after myself. I hadn’t done any of that ever," she shared. The former couple met in 1977 before tying the knot eight years later. The welcomed two children together, Leah and Tyrone.

Ronnie Wood's ex-wife Jo said their split was the "best thing" to have happened to her

STORY: Ronnie Wood poses with twin daughters to mark 70th

When asked about the moment she moved on, she replied: "I actually was reading the paper, a problem page, and it said 'my husband left me five years ago and I've never got over it' and I thought, I will not be that woman. Even though I was 52 or 53 I thought I’m going to get out there. So I started going clubbing." She added: "I went to see this guy do a talk and he said by forgiving somebody you break away from them. By holding onto resentment and hate you keep that with you. So by the forgiveness you let go all of that and you’re free of it."

The former couple were together for 34 years

Jo ended her 34-year-relationship with Ronnie in 2008 over allegations which suggested he was unfaithful. And even though he has re-married, Jo has claimed the former pair remain close. "We're friends. I think you can't not be friends with someone when you've got children and grandchildren and stuff together," she explained. Speaking about his new wife Sally Humphreys, Jo added: "She's lovely, Sally. I really like her and I love the twins. I really like Sally, I think she's very good for Ronnie. She's a different woman to me."

STORY: Ronnie Wood and wife Sally introduce their twin daughters

Jo has since found love again with partner Paul Scarborough. She gushed: "He's totally different from Ronnie that's for sure. He's big, he's like a big bear. We had a little fling and then I found out he was still seeing somebody so I dumped him… we stayed friends and we got a really good friendship. Then last year he was single and I was single and I said, do you fancy coming to Spain with me? And that was it."