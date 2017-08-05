Catherine Zeta-Jones shares stunning selfie as she prepares to launch lifestyle brand - see the photo! The actress posted a sultry selfie to her Instagram page

Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared a stunning selfie on her Instagram page, adding to her collection of glamourous ‘SelfieSaturday’ snaps. The A-list actress looks radiant in the black and white photograph, with the moody lighting achieving a stunning sultry look.

Her followers loved the elegant picture, with one commenting: “So stunning… beautiful lady,” and another writing, “And stop being flawless it’s not fair,” with a smily emoji. One fan congratulated Catherine on her upcoming venture, her own lifestyle brand which launches this autumn. The fan said: “You're so beautiful. And I have to say, I love that you're launching a lifestyle brand. So excited! Happy Saturday, Cath!”

😉 #SelfieSaturday A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

There is much excitement amongst Catherine’s fans about her new lifestyle brand. This week the star posted a little teaser about the launch, which follows in the footsteps of fellow actress Gwyneth Paltrow who runs lifestyle website Goop.

Sharing a picture of herself and actor husband Michael Douglas in a magazine article about the new brand, Catherine wrote: “It’s getting close… I’m so excited! Thank you for the love Architectural Digest!” One fan said: “Yes yes hurry it up! Can't wait to see the brilliance!” while another told her: “OMG I'm literally dying for this... plz hurry up.”

It’s getting close… I’m so excited! Thank you for the love Architectural Digest! @archdigest #LinkInBio A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Aug 2, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

Over the past month, Catherine has been showcasing her love of interior design on her Instagram account. Followers have seen stunning photos of Catherine’s stylish kitchen and lounge, along with her passion for antiques and her romantic rose garden.

The star is known for her hashtag #StyleByZeta which is a possible name for her new brand, along with her weekly posts #MuseMonday in which Catherine shares iconic images that inspire her. According to People, the actress has been working on her brand for some time and has only just found the right business partner for the venture.

Afternoon tea and I am still in my kimono. #perfectday A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Aug 2, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

Earlier this week, Catherine shared another stylish photo of herself in her immaculate kitchen. Posing in front of a vintage cake stand, Catherine can be seen dressed in a vibrant red silk kimono with a pretty floral pattern emblazoned across the sleeves and back. Catherine wrote: "Afternoon tea and I am still in my kimono. #Perfectday." Fans of the Hollywood star were quick to compliment her look, with one writing: "Simply beautiful," while another said: "Beyond gorgeous!! Love your kitchen too!!"