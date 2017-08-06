David Beckham posts heartfelt tribute to Usain Bolt as the champion sprinter retires The former footballer congratulated Usain on his achievements

David Beckham has spoken for athletics fans the world over and posted a heartfelt tribute to champion sprinter Usain Bolt on his Instagram page. The former England player was clearly moved after watching Usain compete in his last ever 100m final at the World Athletics Championships in London on Saturday night, and shared a lengthy message to the track superstar. Millions watched Usain take third place behind Americans Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman.

David wrote: “We salute you my friend .... For so many years we have watched in admiration and appreciation in what this man has achieved and the happiness he has brought not just to the sport but to millions of children and adults that have had the pleasure to witness the heights of what he has reached year after year.... It's sad to see it come to an end but all I want to say is Thank you @usainbolt.”

David’s followers loved his special words to Usain. One said the dad-of-four was: “Speaking for the world xx,” while another wrote, “You made our day Becks. He is our Icon. He brought out the respects of sport worldwide. Thanks I truly respect and appreciated your contributions too.”

There were more words of admiration for Usain’s incredible achievements over the years, with one fan writing: “He is a Legend who no one can replace or copy. The one n only Mr Usain Bolt.” Another follower posted: “LEGEND - you have been truly amazing and athletics won't be the same without you. Enjoy your retirement it's your time to relax now.” One person commented: “An outstanding example of what clean sport can achieve and what our young athletes must emulate. Usain Bolt u are true legend.”

All eyes will be on Usain on Sunday evening as he takes to the podium to accept his bronze medal, in what will be his final medal ceremony in the sport. It’s bound to be a tearjerker, so get the tissues ready!