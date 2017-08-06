Katie Holmes shares rare family photo at home in Ohio – see the snap! The actress paid tribute to her sister on her birthday

Katie Holmes has shared a rare personal photograph with her Instagram followers, showing her family celebrating her sister’s birthday at home in Ohio. The Dawson’s Creek star is notoriously private and seldom gives fans a glimpse into her home life, so the actress’s fans were delighted to see this picture on Saturday. Kate captioned the snap: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful, courageous, fun, funny, amazing sister!!!!!!! We love uuuuuuuuuu!!!!!!!”

Happy Birthday to my beautiful, courageous, fun, funny, amazing sister!!!!!!! We love uuuuuuuuuu!!!!!!! ❤️🎂🎉🎁 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Katie is standing far right in the photo, wearing a dark ruffled blouse with her hair up. The star looks naturally beautiful in the shot and is clearly happy to be spending time with her family. Katie’s daughter Suri, 11, with ex-husband Tom Cruise can be seen second from the left on the bottom row and also looks to be enjoying the birthday celebrations. Katie certainly has a large family and the group appear to be having a ball at the get together.

The A-list star’s Instagram followers adored the rare picture, with one commenting: “Aww happy birthday to your sister! Welcome home Katie!” Another fan told her: “Happy B-Day to your sister! What a beautiful family!” A third observed: “Wow! What a huge family! Happy Birthday.” Another fan complimented the star: “So sweet to have such a large close knit family!” While others were trying hard to spot Katie and Suri in the snap. “Great family,” said a fan, “I was trying to spot Katie and Suri in this photo. Have a great birthday party.”

💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Ohio is Katie's home town, where she grew up until she began acting in her teens. She is the youngest of five children, with three sisters and one brother. Katie started modelling age 14 before signing with an agent after impressing onlookers with a monologue performance. The actress made her film debut in The Ice Storm and her famous role as Joey in Dawson’s Creek followed in 1997.

LOOK: Katie Holmes looks summer-ready in vintage-style photo

Katie recently opened about her decision to move from acting to directing for the sake of her daughter Suri. "This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you're going to be," she told Town & Country magazine. "The thing about directing is I can say I have this window and that's when we're getting it done. My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."