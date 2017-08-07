Kelly Clarkson and Bryan Adams to close Prince Harry's Invictus Games Toronto

Bryan Adams and Kelly Clarkson will headline the closing ceremonies at Prince Harry's Invictus Games in Toronto next month. The star-studded concert will be held at the Air Canada Centre on 30 September, and will also feature performances by Bachman & Turner and French-Canadian singer Coeur de pirate. Sarah McLachlan and Alessia Cara have been tapped for the opening ceremonies on 23 September.

The inspiring Paralympic-style tournament will take over the city of Toronto from 23-30 September. Prince Harry created the sporting event for wounded, sick and injured serving and former members of the armed forces to embrace their inner warrior. "The games shine a spotlight on the unconquerable character of servicemen and women and their families," explained Harry, adding, "[and are] a display of the very best of the human spirit."

Last May, the 32-year-old royal travelled to Toronto to officially kick off the countdown to the competition. He spent the day meeting with Canadian soldiers and their families, as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who applauded the royal for his "leadership and strength" and thanked him for giving Canadians the chance to "cheer on people who put so much on the line for us."