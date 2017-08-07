Baby daughter of The Voice star killed by runaway car Paul Black appeared on the hit show in 2014

The one-year-old daughter of a contestant on The Voice has been killed in a tragic accident. Pearl Black, whose dad Paul Black appeared on the show in 2014, was coming back from the park with her father when they were hit by a runaway Range Rover. The little girl passed away after being airlifted to hospital, while 49-year-old Paul suffered serious injuries. Police believe that the handbrake on the vehicle failed, and that it gathered speed as it travelled down a steep hill.

A neighbour told the Mirror: "She was such a gorgeous little girl with the most beautiful big brown eyes. It's heartbreaking. The whole street has been in tears. Pearl was going to be a star like her dad." It's thought that Pearl was due to celebrate her second birthday next month. Her mother Gemma is said to be understandably "devastated" by the accident, which took place on Sunday afternoon. She was at home at the time, looking after the couple's eight-month-old son.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "We can confirm officers responded to an emergency call at an address in Heolgerrig, Merthyr Tydfil. A female child was taken to hospital by air ambulance after an incident involving a single vehicle understood to be unoccupied at the time. Tragically, the infant died shortly afterwards."

Father Paul appeared on The Voice in 2014, joking at the time that he was the son of judge Sir Tom Jones. The singer, who has his own Elvis tribute band, also managed to convince will.i.am that he was from the same town in New Jersey as Frank Sinatra.