David Beckham pays touching tribute to late grandmother Peggy on her birthday The retired footballer said his late grandmother was "one of the strongest women" in his life

David Beckham has paid a touching tribute to his late grandmother Peggy on what would have been her birthday. Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, the father-of-four shared an old black and white picture in which he described his grandmother as one of the "strongest women" he has ever known. He wrote in the caption: "Today would of been my Nan's birthday someone that was so special in so many different ways to us all... Someone that loved her family with a passion and was one of the strongest women that I know... We miss you x."

The throwback picture sees David posing with his maternal grandmother outside Buckingham Palace, shortly after he picked up his OBE in 2003. Fans rushed to comment on the sentimental post, with one writing: "A great picture you are lucky she seen all your great achievements." Another said: "Happy birthday to your Nan, sending love hugs and kisses to you and family!" A third post read: "There's nobody cooler than your nan. She's looking at your right now and she's major proud of you."

David's sister Joanne also took to Instagram to remember their beloved grandmother. Alongside her post, she said: "Happy birthday to such a special nan! You were one of the kindest people in my life... the way you used to look after me and give me the world! I will never forget ... and not a day goes past that I don't wish you was here, Love you nan."

David is currently enjoying summer in Los Angeles with his family. Their time together will be particularly poignant as his eldest son Brooklyn is set to start university in New York soon to study photography. Brooklyn, 18, recently told TooFab that he is planning on "disappearing for a few years" to concentrate on his studies. He said: "I'm nervous about moving away from my family, that's one thing that I'm really scared of, but I feel like it'll be good for me to live on my own for a bit and really knuckle down on what I really love and study."