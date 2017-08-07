Geri Horner shares rare post of daughter Bluebell on 45th birthday - see here The Spice Girls star celebrated her 45th birthday on Sunday

Geri Horner made sure she celebrated her 45th birthday in style! The former Spice Girls star took to her Instagram page on Sunday to share a lovely video of her dancing to Michael Jackson's Billie Jean with her daughter Bluebell. She wrote in the caption: "Birthday dance off to Billyjean ( fav song ever!) On birthday the jukebox 😘 thank you @christianhornerofficial." Her husband Christian also made sure he paid tribute to his wife, by posting a candid snap of the two together. "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife @therealgerihalliwell Have an amazing day," he said.

Birthday dance off to Billyjean ( fav song ever!) On birthday the jukebox 😘 thank you @christianhornerofficial A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Aug 6, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

Fans rushed to wish Geri a happy birthday, with one writing: "Happy birthday to my favourite Spice Girl! Always good looking!" Another said: "Love this!!! Happy birthday G! Omg can you be my mum too? You are so cool ahahaha always thought of you as a big sis but now I am jealous of Blue." A third post read: "Quality time between mother and daughter. Happy Birthday to you!!" One follower remarked: "Looks like lots of fun! Cool jukebox xx happy birthday Geri!"

Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife @therealgerihalliwell Have an amazing day ❤️🎂 A post shared by Christian Horner (@christianhornerofficial) on Aug 6, 2017 at 2:06am PDT

Geri is also a proud mother to baby Monty. The singer and her husband Christian welcomed their first child in January. The couple announced their engagement in November 2014, and were married on 15 May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Woburn, Bedfordshire. Both Geri and Christian have children from previous marriages: Geri's daughter Bluebell, and Christian's daughter Olivia from his relationship with former partner Beverley Allen. In May, the pair celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The singer took to Instagram to celebrate the special occasion, sharing a beautiful photograph taken at their 2015 wedding. Alongside the photo, Geri wrote: "Time flies! We've been married two years today. Happy anniversary @christianhornerofficial."