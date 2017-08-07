Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock attacker given three-year restraining order Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about her state of shock after she was struck by Terroll Lewis

A man who attacked Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been banned from approaching the star for three years. Terroll Lewis, a bodybuilder, struck the band member at the VQ restaurant in London after harassing her and her friend, Grace Davies back in November 2016. The decision was made at Highbury Magistrates Court on Monday, where it was heard that Terroll had approached the two girls at their table and said: "You would be intimidated if my girlfriend was here". According to reports, he then told Grace to "shut up" before slapping Leigh-Anne in the face.

Leigh-Anne's attacker has been banned from approaching her for three years

A victim impact statement was read on behalf of Leigh-Anne in court. In it she said the attack left her "in a state of shock, embarrassment and humiliation". Speaking about the case, District Judge Robin McPhee said: "Miss Pinnock is entitled to go out in public and eat in a restaurant without being molested in the way that you did on this occasion," adding that Terroll used his "size and intimidation" during the incident. Although Terroll claimed he only intended to push the star, CCTV footage was shown of him striking her, and was given a three-year restraining order and ordered to pay £625 in costs.

Make it look sexy.. *Kendrick voice* A post shared by TERROLL LEWIS (@terrolllewis) on Aug 7, 2017 at 6:07am PDT

Fans of Little Mix were quick to offer their support to Leigh-Anne following the court order, with one writing: "I'm still so mad about this. Leigh-Anne is an angel." Another responded to those defending Terroll, writing: "You think Leigh-Anne Pinnock, sold out pop star worth millions has time to make [things] up about your jobless hero? This speaks volumes on you." Terroll, who is also a popular vlogger with over 100,000 Instagram followers, has yet to comment on the case on social media, and shared a snap of himself at the gym on Instagram on Monday, writing: "Make it look sexy. *Kendrick voice*."