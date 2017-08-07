Is Mark Wright leaving the UK for exciting new job? The former TOWIE star has landed a full-time role on US show Extra

Mark Wright has shared some exciting news with his fans! The ex-TOWIE star will be moving to Los Angeles after landing a full-time job as a correspondent on US entertainment show Extra. He will join the likes of former Saved By The Bell star Mario Lopez, Renee Bargh, AJ Calloway and Tanika Ray on the award-winning series. Mark, 30, said in a statement: "I feel so honoured to be given a job on such a massive show in America, interviewing the biggest stars in the world, and working alongside Mario Lopez who I watched and loved growing up.

A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Jul 29, 2017 at 4:59am PDT

"Lisa G, the boss at EXTRA, didn't know me before meeting her. I asked for a meeting, and she believed in me from seeing my showreel. She gave me a chance by allowing me to interview Mariah Carey and from that she has now given me this amazing opportunity to work on the show full time. It's all a bit surreal." He added: "The UK will always be my home, but right now America is the path that has opened up for me, and I have to follow that."

STORY: Michelle Keegan to be reunited with husband Mark Wright after months apart

Since leaving ITVBe show TOWIE in 2012, Mark has enjoyed a successful career in TV and radio. He has presented Take Me: Out The Gossip and has hosted on Heart FM. Mark has also become a regular DJ with gigs in Ibiza, Spain and LA. Mark and his wife Michelle Keegan have spent quite a bit of time in the US lately. The couple were reunited last week after Michelle, 30, finished filming the third series of Our Girl in South Africa.

Happy Anniversary to my ❤️ ... 24.05.2015 xxx A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on May 24, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Mark teased fans after he posted a selfie as he made his way to the airport, revealing that he can't wait to "be back in the arms of the person that means more than anything to me". The Essex lad wrote: "Feeling very tired and jet lag. Currently on the 3rd plane in 2 days. How my life has been for a while. It's been an amazing but long 2-3 months, travelling on planes constantly to different parts of the world making stuff happen.

STORY: Homesick Michelle Keegan reveals she's missing Mark Wright as she films Our Girl

"Things have paid off massively and soon I will have some very exciting news I can reveal, news that a few years ago I could only dream of. However, all this said and done, after all these amazing experiences and incredible steps forward in the path I have chosen, the main thing I'm thinking about is the fact I have 2 more flights to go in 24hours and I'll be back in the arms of the person that means more than anything to me. OMG how this moment is going to be cherished. It's been well overdue and I'm more excited than you can imagine."