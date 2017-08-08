Mark Wright insists move to Hollywood won't affect his marriage to Michelle Keegan The Essex lad is set to become a fulltime correspondent on US show Extra

After announcing his new job with US show, Extra, Mark Wright has insisted the move to Los Angeles will not affect his marriage to actress Michelle Keegan. The 30-year-old, who tied the knot with the Our Girl star in 2015, claimed his wife is very "proud" of him. He told MailOnline: "Of course she's always proud of everything I do, and I'm always proud of everything she does. She probably feels the same way I do, like 'Wow what an opportunity'. She's touched by it."

Speaking about the long distance, he added: "I think any husband and wife, if one's working away then one will visit the other that's a given." On Monday night, the former TOWIE hunk also took to social media to express his gratitude for the opportunity. "To achieve any dream, you have to jump many hurdles," he wrote. "You have to face ups and downs along the way and be prepared to do what it takes to conquer it. It may come to you quickly or it may take a while but in the end, if you want something bad enough, with hard work and determination you will achieve it."

Is Mark Wright leaving the UK for exciting new job?

Mark will soon be moving to LA after landing a role on the US entertainment show. He will join the likes of former Saved By The Bell star Mario Lopez, Renee Bargh, AJ Calloway and Tanika Ray on the award-winning series. Mark said in a statement: "I feel so honoured to be given a job on such a massive show in America, interviewing the biggest stars in the world, and working alongside Mario Lopez who I watched and loved growing up.

Happy Anniversary to my ❤️ ... 24.05.2015 xxx A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on May 24, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

STORY: Michelle Keegan to be reunited with husband Mark Wright after months apart

"Lisa G, the boss at EXTRA, didn't know me before meeting her. I asked for a meeting, and she believed in me from seeing my showreel. She gave me a chance by allowing me to interview Mariah Carey and from that she has now given me this amazing opportunity to work on the show full time. It's all a bit surreal." He added: "The UK will always be my home, but right now America is the path that has opened up for me, and I have to follow that." Since leaving ITVBe show TOWIE in 2012, Mark has enjoyed a successful career in TV and radio. He has presented Take Me: Out The Gossip and has hosted on Heart FM. Mark has also become a regular DJ with gigs in Ibiza, Spain and LA.