Catherine Zeta-Jones has taken fans back to the day she gave birth to her son Dylan, by sharing a touching home video. The actress posted the clip on Instagram to celebrate Dylan's 17th birthday, showing Dylan as a newborn in hospital, cradled by his dad Michael Douglas. The video included some of Catherine's favourite memories; from Dylan as a little baby in his crib, to her son growing up and playing on his guitar, skateboarding, surfing, performing on stage and more.

"Don't 'START ME UP' on how much I love you," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Dylan, you are truly a remarkable young man. You are the joy of my life. 17 years old today! Happy Birthday sweetheart @dy1and." Catherine's second child and daughter Carys, 14, also paid tribute to her big brother as she took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback picture of the siblings as babies. Another photo showed the pair all grown up and looking every inch the mini Hollywood stars.

Catherine gave birth to her first child in August 2000

"Happy happy birthday to the person I couldn't live without. My best friend, and my brother," wrote Carys. "I can't put into words how much you mean to me and how proud I am of you. You're so talented, humble, kind, and the funniest person I know. These last 14 years with you have been the best happy 17th Dylan! You deserve the world!! @dy1and."

Catherine, 47, and her husband Michael, 72, share two children together. They welcomed their son in August 2000, three months before they tied the knot in New York. Carys followed in April 2003. The Welsh star has spoken about raising their children and admitted she "loves" the teenage years. "I love it! I love it," Catherine said on Today. "I kind of pre-empted the roll-your-eyes teenager years. I love it. I just love the freshness. It's all so exciting to me… I was working when I was my son's age. I was in the theatre, and I look at him, and I go, 'Wow, I was working when I was your age.' So I'm just enjoying this time, learning a whole bunch of stuff that I didn't know."