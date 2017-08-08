Proud mother Stacey Solomon shares rare picture of sons during summer holiday: 'I love them so much' The TV presenter praised her two little boys in the sweet post

Stacey Solomon is one proud mother! The 27-year-old took to her Instagram page to share a lovely picture of herself with her two young sons, Zachary and Leighton, during their summer holiday in Cyprus. In the post, the mother-of-two praised her little boys and thanked fans for their kind comments after sharing a video of her "imperfect" bikini body. In the caption, she wrote: "Feeling blessed. Having the most amazing catch up and chill time with my babies, it's so nice to be with them all day every day for two whole weeks."

She added: "I'm so so lucky! I love them so much! Thank you to all of everyone's wonderful comments on yesterday's video it made me feel so proud of the world we live in love you all nighty night from sunny Cyprus." Fans rushed to comment on the picture, with one writing: "Cherish the time as you know yourself how fast they grow up. Enjoy and have a fabulous time." Another wrote: "Handsome young men & again well done on the video, you've gained loads more respect from it."

The day before, Stacey proudly displayed her "imperfections" in a new video. The Loose Women panellist posed in a bikini during her holiday to encourage women to be proud of their stretch marks and muffin tops as they "tell a story of who we are". The amusing clip showed Stacey playfully talking about the three things she loves about her bikini body, starting with discussing the perks of her muffin top, saying: "Not only are they insulating, but who else can lay this comfortably on a stone floor without the help of these?"

In the caption she wrote: "I think if we can all show off our insecurities then we will all start realising NOBODY escapes the world of perfection that we are all under pressure to keep up with and everyone can sleep a little easier at night knowing everyone comes in different shapes sizes etc."