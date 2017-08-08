Fearne Cotton shares sweet photo with husband Jesse Wood during date night The happy couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary in July

Fearne Cotton and her husband Jesse Wood are the doting parents to two young children, but on Monday, they enjoyed spending some quality time with just the two of them. The loved-up couple, who celebrated their third wedding anniversary back in July, posed for a sweet photo to mark the occasion, which was shared with Fearne's fans over on her Instagram account. Captioning the black-and-white image, she wrote: "He hates it when I tidy his clothes away when he's left them out to imminently wear. I hate that he leaves every cupboard open after he's made a cup of tea... L.O.V.E. #anactualdatenight."

He hates it when I tidy his clothes away when he's left them out to imminently wear. I hate that he leaves every cupboard open after he's made a cup of tea... L.O.V.E. #anactualdatenight ♥️ A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

Fearne Cotton and Jesse Wood enjoyed a date night

The photo proved popular with Fearne's followers, including fellow celebrities Emma Willis and Denise Van Outen. "I hear ya sister," Emma wrote underneath the photo, while Denise showed her delight by simply inserting a love heart emoji. Other fans found Fearne's summary of married life all too familiar. "Story of our life," wrote one, while another added: "Amen to that!"

Fearne and Jesse – the son of Rolling Stone's singer Ronnie Wood – had a star-studded wedding in London back in July 2014. The couple's guest list included the bride's Celebrity Juice co-stars Holly Willoughby and Keith Lemon as well as Dermot O'Leary, Kirsty Gallacher and McBusted stars Dougie Poynter, Tom Fletcher, Matt Willis, Harry Judd and Danny Jones. Denise Van Outen and Amanda Byram, who were on holiday with Fearne in Ibiza when she first met Jesse, were also in attendance.

Candice Marie and Keith. #squintymcsquinty A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on Jul 5, 2017 at 5:55am PDT

The happy couple have been married since 2014

Also present at the wedding were the couple's son Rex, now four, and Jesse's two children - Arthur, 14, and Lola, ten - from his marriage with first wife Catherine 'Tilly' Boone. Fearne and Jesse then went on to welcome their second child together, Honey Krissy, back in 2015.

Last year, Fearne discussed how motherhood had changed her outlook. "If I'm feeling a bit rubbish, it can be instantly switched up by hanging with my kids, my husband or good friends," she told HELLO! Online. "As I've got older I've realised it really is simple things like that, or yoga or swimming or baking - whatever little hobby or ritual you need to kind of click yourself back in."

She also noted: "What I want out of life has changed massively, and it's less about achieving things and goals and more about general wellbeing and happiness."