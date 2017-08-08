Liam Payne bonding with rescue puppies will be the cutest photo you see all day The dad-of-one looked like a natural as he posed with his new canine companions

Liam Payne has melted hearts after posting an adorable photo on his Instagram account – and this time it isn’t of baby Bear! Instead, the father-of-one shared a sweet picture of him bonding with two rescue puppies. In the photo, which Liam simply captioned: "Woof Woof," the One Direction star cuddles up to his new four-legged friends. Fans were quick to comment on the delightful photo, with one writing: "I want these dogs omg," while another said: "OMG Cutieeee." A third added: "This is so precious I'm crying."

Woof Woof 🐶🐶 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Aug 8, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Liam Payne posed with two adorable rescue puppies

Liam was posing with two puppies from North Shore Animal League, while chatting to Buzz Feed. During their talk, the singer revealed he would like to collaborate with One Direction band member Zayn. "I think I would collaborate best with Zayn because we do really similar types of music. And I would like our music video to be right here with these puppies, because this is too much fun right now," he said.

Liam and Cheryl welcomed their first baby back in March this year

Liam has enjoyed a busy year so far, which has seen him release his debut single, Strip That Down, meet the Queen, and spend quality time with his baby son, Bear, who he welcomed back in March with girlfriend, Cheryl.

Cheryl and Liam went public with their romance in early 2016 much to the surprise of their fans, and even their closest friends. Liam's bandmate Louis Tomlinson admitted last month that he was shocked to discover about their relationship, telling ITV's Lorraine: "I mean I heard little bits of development every now and then from Liam but I didn't know how far it was going to end up obviously. I mean I'm super happy for them but at first yeah, it was a bit of a shock I suppose, it was a little bit of a shock."