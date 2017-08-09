WATCH: Sneak peek of Will Smith on Carpool Karaoke is here! Will Smith was the first celebrity on Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke series

Will Smith has appeared on the Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke series, which was inspired by the popular segment of James Corden's The Late Late Show. James joined the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star for the first episode of the series, where the pair sang along to Get Jiggy with It with the help of a marching band, and even took a trip in a helicopter to perform I Believe I Can Fly.

Will posted a sneak peek video of the trip, which is only available for Apple Music subscribers, on his Facebook page, writing: "James Corden and I doing that next level Carpool Karaoke! First ep is out." His fans were quick to praise the video, with one writing: "I was having a rotten day and you just made me smile, remembering all your songs, thanks for cheering me up, I needed that," while another added: "I love James Corden but all I can think of in this vid is how he's like the Carlton to Will, specifically in that ep when they were driving the Benz to their parents' work getaway spot and they got pulled over."

While taking a drive, the pair chatted about Will's rap career before he became an actor. Will said: "I wrote my first rhyme when I was 12. It never got released. The first one that got released I was 16… I had a record on the radio for the last 30 days as a senior. You cannot beat your friends in High School knowing you have a hit record on the radio."

The video also showed a preview of what other stars will be getting up to on the show. Ariana Grande teamed up with Family Guy creator Seth Macfarlane, and the pair can be heard performing Suddenly Seymour from Little Shop of Horrors, while Game of Thrones actresses Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams emotionally perform a rendition of Miley Cyrus' Wrecking Ball.