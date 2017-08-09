Goldie Hawn posts heartfelt tribute as she mourns the loss of her best friend The Snatched actress shared a lovely throwback image of her friend

Goldie Hawn has shared some sad news. The Hollywood actress, who is Kate Hudson's mother, has revealed she is mourning the loss of her best friend. Sharing a black and white throwback picture, the 71-year-old poignantly wrote: "My best friend has passed. Please treasure each other. Best friends get us through. Blessings to all this Sunday."

A post shared by Goldie Hawn (@officialgoldiehawn) on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

Fans of the star rushed to send their condolences, with one writing: "Lost my BF two years ago. You never stop missing them. Enjoy the memories you shared." Another said: "Your lost is felt by all those that shared the extraordinary experience of having BFF." A third post read: "How wonderful you two had each other. Friends do make all the difference in this world. Sending love & light, and my condolences." One fan added: "I am so sorry for your loss. Great friends are hard to come by."

Nothing better! Hiking in the alps with Pa! And one little home made raspberry schnapps on the way 😍 A post shared by Goldie Hawn (@officialgoldiehawn) on Jul 9, 2017 at 3:25am PDT

Moments later, Goldie posted a sweet snap of her granddaughter Rio hugging her own best friend. She simply wrote: "Says it all." In a recent interview with People, the Hollywood star opened up about the importance of friendship. When asked about what makes her laugh, she replied: "You have your girlfriends you really laugh with and there aren't that many." Over the past few weeks, Goldie has been spending time with her partner Kurt Russell. Sharing several pictures of their summer adventures, the mother-of-three captioned one shot: "Nothing better! Hiking in the Alps with Pa! And one little homemade raspberry schnapps on the way."