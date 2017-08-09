Victoria Beckham takes her little girl Harper shopping – see the heartwarming snap! David Beckham's wife has posted the cutest photo of their daughter on Instagram

Mummy-daughter day out! Victoria Beckham and her little girl Harper enjoyed a shopping spree while on holiday in LA, with the former Spice Girl taking to Instagram to share the cutest photo. The picture, uploaded on Instagram Stories, showed Harper standing in a childrenswear store, holding her very own pink handbag.

The mini fashionista is clearly following in her mum's stylish footsteps as she looked adorable in a navy summer dress, cool Panama hat and metallic sandals. The famous six-year-old had her hair tied neatly into two braids. "Shopping with mummy x," Victoria captioned the post.

Harper enjoyed a day out with mum Victoria

The fashion designer was no doubt relishing her bonding time with her youngest child. Victoria has been working hard in London on her new VVB collection, but the doting mum made sure to catch the first flight out to LA, where the Beckhams are holidaying, as soon as she could. Her husband David has been sharing photos from their sun-soaked getaway, recently posting a photo of himself busy building a Disney castle for Harper. Their son Cruz, 12, also posted a photo from a family meal out, where the clan dined at an Italian restaurant.

Page 1 of the Disney castle , 4000 pieces 490 pages of instructions I look confused but I'm so excited 🤓🙈😆 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 8, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

Doting dad David set to work building Harper a Disney castle

The Beckhams regularly choose to holiday in Los Angeles, the city they used to call home when retired football star David played for LA Galaxy. David and Victoria – who also have sons Brooklyn, 18, and Romeo, 14 – also welcomed their daughter in the Californian city.

While the family are enjoying the summer in the west, Brooklyn is preparing to study at university in New York. The aspiring photographer will pursue a photography course. Last week, he told W Magazine that he was "really excited" to move to the Big Apple, saying: "I've always wanted to go to uni, because people say it's the best years of their lives. I'm really excited to move and live as a student and really start my photography career."