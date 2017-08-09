George and Amal Clooney take well-deserved night off parenting duty The new parents left their twins Alexander and Ella at home

It's been just over two months since George Clooney and his wife Amal welcomed their twins, and on Tuesday the power couple took a well-deserved night off parenting duty as they stepped out for dinner. George and Amal were spotted leaving one of their favourite restaurants Il Gatto Nero on Lake Como, a short drive from their holiday home.

The human rights lawyer looked sensational in a pinstriped jumpsuit, which showed off her svelte figure and toned arms. Amal, 39, certainly looked like her former slim self and showed no signs of sleepless nights. Her husband George, 56, wore his staple jeans and white shirt combo, and was also rocking a thicker salt and pepper beard. The couple were joined by Amal's mum, Baria Alamuddin, at the restaurant.

George and Amal pictured previously in February

Lake Como is a favourite retreat for George and Amal and they have often holidayed at their family home there. Italy holds a particularly special place for the lovebirds, who first met there in 2013. After a whirlwind engagement, they married in Venice in September 2014.

Amal gave birth to the couple's twins at London's St Mary's Hospital on 6 June; Alexander arrived first, at 12.54pm, followed by his sister Ella at 12.56pm. Announcing the birth of their twins in a statement, George and Amal said: "This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

Amal's mum Baria, pictured previously, also enjoyed the dinner out

Speaking to HELLO! following the twins' arrival, Amal's mum Baria said: "The babies are so beautiful and our family is complete. They are going to bring so much joy and I hope they will be as good as their parents at bringing harmony and human rights to the world. Myself and my husband are thrilled.

"Amal is doing very well and they are extremely happy and overjoyed. Everything went really smoothly with the birth. I'd like to thank the doctors and staff who looked after them. This is a very happy time in my life and I'm thrilled to be a grandmother again – I now have eight perfect grandchildren. I am very well practised! Nothing rivals being a mother except being a grandmother, it's one of the great joys of life."