Shannon Purser, who played Barb in Stranger Things, has revealed that she struggles with OCD, and opened up about the disorder in an interview with People at the Variety 'Power of Young Hollywood' Event. She said: "I had a really, really bad case of it. Everybody hears OCD and they think, 'Okay, you like to clean or be organised.' That's really not what it is, especially not for everybody."

The 20-year-old continued: "In my case, it was me being super self-conscious, to the point where it was debilitating. I didn't feel comfortable talking to people. It's incredible, but I will sing the praises of therapy. I think everybody should be in therapy. It helps so much to have somebody educated you can talk to. It's been a crazy year. But I think I've kind of landed on my feet, which I'm thankful for."

Although Shannon won't be appearing in the second season of the hit Netflix show, producer Shawn Levy revealed that the upcoming episodes would give her character "justice" after Barb was killed off just a few episodes into the first season. Speaking to Variety, he said: "Literally, ever since that Golden Globes [skit] where she's in the opening, everyone's like, 'so she's alive?!' And [the Duffer brothers] and I are like, 'No, no, she's dead. We saw a slug coming out of her throat'. There's no coming back from that. But I will say that her memory and the search for justice for her is a part of season two."

The synopsis of the second season reads: "It's 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived."