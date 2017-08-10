Watch John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna react to dad on Sesame Street Watch Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna's amazing reaction when she sees her dad on TV!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's adorable baby daughter, Luna, looked simply amazed while watching her dad on Sesame Street. Posting the video of her one-year-old daughter's reaction on Instagram, Chrissy captioned the video: "When John first posted this video to Instagram, Luna had no idea what Sesame Street was. She was sick and couldn't go to set when John was filming so all the characters made this video for her. This is her first time watching it and knowing how freaking epic it is."

In the video, Sesame Street characters including Big Bird, Elmo and the Cookie Monster are all saying hello to her, and the cute tot responds by laughing and waving back. At one point she realises that she is watching her dad on the screen and points, shouting: "Dada?!" Chrissy's followers were quick to praise the sweet clip, with one writing: "Oh how sweet is that. Love her little 'what?' with her hands. Too cute!" Another added: "Everything precious and perfect in this world is in this video!"

Luna waved at the screen when she saw her dad

The Lip Sync Battle host and her family have recently enjoyed a summer holiday to Venice, and Chrissy has shared several snaps from the trip on her Instagram account. In one photo, the proud mum joked that Luna was "making friends" with another little girl while in St Mark's Square. John and Chrissy visited many tourist hotspots during their trip to Europe with their young daughter. They also visited the canals and went on a "date night" at the opera on Sunday, where Chrissy shared a snap of herself in a stunning little black dress.