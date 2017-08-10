Britney Spears rushed off stage as man storms Las Vegas show Britney Spears was taken off stage by her security team after a man ran on stage during her show

Britney Spears was rushed off stage in a panic after a man came on stage during a performance at the Las Vegas show on Wednesday night. According to reports, the man walked on stage and ran towards the singer while she sang 'Til the World Ends. He was quickly apprehended by the star's security guards, but the star's concert was cut short as she was quickly led off stage.

It appears that Britney was unaware of the commotion behind her while on stage, and could be heard saying: "Is something okay? What's going on? Who's hurt?" as she was taken away from the scene. A concert-goer, Jason Blackhurst, told 9news.com.au: "It was heading towards the end of the show and she was wrapping up the last song and somebody got onto the stage and one of the security guards tackled them. Britney was rushed off the stage as security wrestled with the guy, when they moved him off the stage everybody started chanting 'Britney, Britney'." After the incident, Britney returned to complete her final song.

The Slave 4 U singer recently opened up about her breakdown in 2007 during an interview with the Israeli newspaper, Yediot Ahronot. She said: "From an early age I always felt that everyone was testing me. If [something] was not in place, it would have been enough to get me to this point of anxiety. I could get overwhelmed by a lot of very small, disproportionate things… I think I had to give myself more breaks through my career and take responsibility for my mental health. There were many decisions that were made for me and that I didn't make myself."