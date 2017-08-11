Jimmy Kimmel gives update on four-month-old son Billy following heart surgeries

Jimmy Kimmel has provided an update on his son’s battle with a life-threatening and rare heart defect. Only three days after William “Billy” John was brought into the world on Apr 21, he underwent emergency heart surgery at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Since then, however, Jimmy revealed that “he’s doing great.”

Billy is three months old today and doing great. Thanks for all your love & support and please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care Billy got. A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on Jul 21, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the 49-year-old shared that Billy will be having two more open heart surgeries, adding, “We would like to get them over with and not have to think about it all the time, but it could definitely be worse.” Later in the interview, Jimmy mentioned that he would like to have President Donald Trump on his show to talk about health care for children, “I would love to talk to him about this. I would like to see, as a father and a person who prides himself on speaking the truth, what he thinks.”

Jimmy posted a snap of his baby son

Jimmy opened up about his son’s health battle on the May 1 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During the emotional speech, the comedian urged his viewers to stand up for accessible health care in America. The 13-minute monologue rocked the nation and went viral almost immediately.

Following Billy’s first surgery, Jimmy spoke out in support of the Affordable Care Act in the United States: "If your baby is going to die it shouldn't matter how much money you make," he concluded. "I hope you never have to go there but if you do you'll see so many kids from so many financial backgrounds being cared for so well with so much compassion."

While his son has been his primary concern, the father of four has publicly praised his wife Molly McNearney for her strength and bravery over the past couple of months. "Most of all, I want to thank my wife Molly… for being so strong and level-headed and positive and loving during the worst nightmare a new mother could experience. I couldn't ask for a better partner and I'm so happy we had this baby together," he stated.