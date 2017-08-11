David and Victoria Beckham crash the set of Modern Family with their kids - see funny picture The Beckham clan looked very much a part of Modern Family

The Beckham clan decided to crash the set of Modern Family, and now fans are asking for the family-of-five to make a cameo on the show. Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share a funny picture of her with husband David and their kids - Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12 and Harper, six - as they joined star of the show, Jesse Tyler Ferguson on set. The former Spice Girls singer captioned the shot: "Dunphy's are out, the Beckham's moved in. The new modern family! #mitchstolemypose @jessetyler @davidbeckham."

Jesse, who plays Mitchell Pritchett in the American sitcom, shared another picture from the visit. He teased: "The role of Claire is being played by @victoriabeckham. The role of Phil is being played by @davidbeckham. The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by @jessetyler. Thank you all for coming to visit the Modern Family set today! We loved having you all!!! EDIT: the family was only visiting the set, not shooting an episode. Although I think David could be Lily's new soccer coach."

Fans have urged show bosses to bring the Beckham family to the series, with one writing: "Looove it!!! They should shoot an episode, it would be great!!!" Another joked: "Y'all know David would make a great Phil." A third post read: "The whole fam should have a cameo on the show!" One follower remarked: "Please have them on the show!!!" The snap sees the three youngest Beckham kids sat on the sofa with a friend, while Brooklyn posed behind them.