Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec poses for rare photo with his dad

Aljaz Skorjanec took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo showing him with his father, Srecko Skorjanec. The image sees the two men posing with their arms wrapped around each other, smiling and giving a thumbs-up to the camera. Alongside the picture, the Strictly star wrote: "Apple doesn't fall far from the tree… #lovemydad." Aljaz has a very close bond with his family, who live in his native Slovenia. He was raised with his younger sister Lara in a house that Srecko built for the family himself, and ate food his mother Natasa grew on their allotment. Even now, the 27-year-old frequently returns home to be with his family. Speaking to the Mail last year, he said: "I I have a few days off, I'll often fly home to see them, to sleep in my bedroom, eat tomatoes."

Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec posed for a photo with his father

The Skorjanec family have certainly had plenty to celebrate this summer. In July, Aljaz tied the knot with fellow Strictly star Janette Manrara. The couple, who met seven years ago when they starred together in the dance act Burn The Floor, were married in July in front of a host of celebrity guests, including Louise Redknapp, Frankie and Wayne Bridge, Daisy Lowe and Zoe Ball. Their celebrations were spread across three locations; a legal ceremony at Chelsea Old Town Hall, a wedding breakfast at Heron Tower’s Duck and Waffle, and a party at Victorian Bath House in Bishopsgate.

Aljaz and Janette Manrara tied the knot in July

In an interview with HELLO! in December, Aljaz and Janette opened up about their relationship, and revealed details of the dancer's romantic proposal. Aljaz popped the question in August 2015 at the Dance Attic Studios, where the couple had first met. "I even managed to hire the same room. I told Janette we were going to a promotional event for my friend and that there might be press, so to look nice," he said. "I'd actually bought a ring two weeks beforehand and had been waiting for the right time." Of the moment her boyfriend of four years proposed, Janette continued: "I was about to start crying and then I thought, 'What if he's just tying his shoes?!'"