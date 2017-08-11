Salma Hayek on dealing with her unhappiness and the worst part of the aging process

Salma Hayek doesn’t find her happiness in material things. The 50-year-old actress said her best moments come from the little things. "Being present and being inspired, especially by the simple things in life,” Salma told The Edit magazine. "Happiness doesn't come from the satisfaction of having a great career, but from the satisfaction of being proud of your choices."

Salma admits that she becomes difficult when she is unhappy

However, just like the rest of the world, the Hitman’s Bodyguard star gets unhappy and has her own way of dealing with it. "When I’m unhappy, sometimes I become a b---h,” she shared. "Sometimes I drink a beer. It works. Sometimes I take a bath– I am not a water sign but I’m a water creature, happiest when diving." She continued: "Another thing that helps is music: I like all kinds. I also meditate. I breathe. But first, I become a [expletive]."

Salma, who is mother to nine-year-old Valentina, admits that she uses NSFW language to express her feelings, but is teaching her little girl to exercise better word choice. "My daughter is not allowed to swear because she’s nine," the Beatriz at Dinner star noted. "I don’t swear in front of her. But she asked me the most brilliant question. She said, 'Mum, sometimes I'm really angry at something, and I feel like swearing but I know it's wrong, so can I make up my own swear word? Then when I say the word, the frustration comes out?' I thought that was brilliant."

The Hitman's Bodyguard actress shared the worst part of the aging process

The Mexican actress finds herself getting frustrated nowadays because of one thing, aging. "The worst part of the aging process has been my eyes," François-Henri Pinault’s wife said. "Not the wrinkles – the eyes themselves. I'm such a visual person and [now] I cannot read without depending on glasses. […] It has been really, really sad. The eyes, for me, that's worse than the menopause." With age, Salma may be losing her vision, but she has gained more ambition. "I wanted everything, but I wanted to be a good person, and I wanted to get it with principles – that's true ambition."

One thing she isn't ambitious about is hitting the gym – a practice that is a work in progress. "I am better with exercise, I am better with food, but I am still not where I should be; I am getting older and I still don't have the discipline. I always find excuses for myself – and they're all brilliant by the way," she said. "I will sometimes say, 'I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!' But then, I don’t want to lose the guy, either."