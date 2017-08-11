Salma Hayek ends up cooking and babysitting for Ryan Reynolds Salma Hayek shared a sweet snap of herself with Ryan Reynolds' daughter

Salma Hayek joked that she ended up having to do all of the cooking and babysitting for her The Hitman co-star, Ryan Reynolds, with a hilarious snap on Instagram. In the photo, Salma posed with Ryan's youngest daughter, Ines, on her hip while stirring a pot, and wrote: "When your friends invite you for dinner and you end up doing all the work. #hitmansbodyguard #ryanreynolds #tbt." The Deadpool actor can be seen in the background trying to keep his daughter's attention for the snap.

Fans of the pair were quick to comment, with one writing: "[Ryan] in the back acting like a sassy stage mum," while another added: "You are just brilliant. Everything with a wonderful smile. Ole!" Dressing in an apron while holding the 10-month-old, Salma looked simply stunning in the photo, and the star recently opened up about aging process in an interview with The Edit.

She said: "The worst part of the aging process has been my eyes. Not the wrinkles – the eyes themselves. I'm such a visual person and [now] I cannot read without depending on glasses… It has been really, really sad. The eyes, for me, that's worse than the menopause." She added: "I am better with exercise, I am better with food, but I am still not where I should be; I am getting older and I still don't have the discipline. I always find excuses for myself – and they're all brilliant by the way. I will sometimes say, 'I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!' But then, I don't want to lose the guy, either."