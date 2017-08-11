salma-hayek-1

Salma Hayek ends up cooking and babysitting for Ryan Reynolds

Salma Hayek shared a sweet snap of herself with Ryan Reynolds' daughter

by Emmy Griffiths

Salma Hayek joked that she ended up having to do all of the cooking and babysitting for her The Hitman co-star, Ryan Reynolds, with a hilarious snap on Instagram. In the photo, Salma posed with Ryan's youngest daughter, Ines, on her hip while stirring a pot, and wrote: "When your friends invite you for dinner and you end up doing all the work. #hitmansbodyguard #ryanreynolds #tbt." The Deadpool actor can be seen in the background trying to keep his daughter's attention for the snap.

Salma shared a snap of herself with little Ines

Fans of the pair were quick to comment, with one writing: "[Ryan] in the back acting like a sassy stage mum," while another added: "You are just brilliant. Everything with a wonderful smile. Ole!" Dressing in an apron while holding the 10-month-old, Salma looked simply stunning in the photo, and the star recently opened up about aging process in an interview with The Edit.

Salma opened up about the aging process

She said: "The worst part of the aging process has been my eyes. Not the wrinkles – the eyes themselves. I'm such a visual person and [now] I cannot read without depending on glasses… It has been really, really sad. The eyes, for me, that's worse than the menopause." She added: "I am better with exercise, I am better with food, but I am still not where I should be; I am getting older and I still don't have the discipline. I always find excuses for myself – and they're all brilliant by the way. I will sometimes say, 'I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!' But then, I don't want to lose the guy, either."

