Amir Khan clears the air with Anthony Joshua over fake rumours about wife Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom announced their plans to divorce last week

Last week, Amir Khan sensationally accused fellow boxer Anthony Joshua of having an affair with his wife Faryal Makhdoom. But on Thursday, Amir withdrew the claims and explained to his followers that there's no bad blood between him and Anthony. Sharing his wife's statement on Twitter, the 30-year-old tweeted: "@anthonyfjoshua glad all is cleared up and all lies. I got angry like any man would. No truth to it. Good to know. All the best." To which, Anthony, 27, simply replied: "Apology accepted."

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom announced their plans to divorce last week

STORY: Amir Khan confirms he's divorcing wife Faryal Makhdoom

Dad-of-one Amir originally announced that he and Faryal had parted ways last Friday. In a series of explosive tweets, Amir accused his wife of being unfaithful, writing: "So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I'm currently in Dubai. Wish her all the best. Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer." However, Joshua was quick to deny the claims by posting a video of Shaggy's hit song It Wasn't Me in response.

@anthonyfjoshua glad all is cleared up and all lies. I got angry like any man would. No truth to it. Good to know. All the best https://t.co/mYV3mdLtR6 — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 11, 2017

STORY: Amir Khan opens up about split from Faryal Makhmood in Snapchat video

Faryal broke her social media silence this week. In a statement on Twitter, she wrote: "I've been quiet for some time... because I myself didn't know what's going on. Everything that's going on is just not right and a complete misunderstanding. The screenshots sent to Amir were "fake" and Amir thought Joshua and I were speaking... when we have never even met. Anger took the better of him and he tweeted away without thinking there was absolutely NO truth to it." She added: "It's all cleared up with both teams now and again, there was NOTHING like that going on. Apologies for all this nonsense. Let's get on with life now."