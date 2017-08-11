Antonio Banderas celebrates birthday with girlfriend Nicole – watch the sweet video The Mask of Zorro star has been dating Dutch model Nicole for three years

Happy birthday to Antonio Banderas! The Mask of Zorro star celebrated his 57th birthday with his family and friends, including his stunning girlfriend of three years, Nicole Kimpel. Antonio gave fans a glimpse of his mouth-watering chocolate cake complete with sparklers as he took to Instagram to repost Nicole's video. "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!!!" the Spaniard joked.

The sweet video showed birthday boy Antonio surrounded by his loved ones, pretending to blow out a sparkler. His girlfriend Nicole, a Dutch model, looked as beautiful as ever standing by his side wearing a feather-patterned summer dress. Antonio also shared the cutest throwback photo of himself as a little boy celebrating one of his earlier birthdays. "So grateful for your birthday wishes and kind gestures. The real gift is to have you close. Thanks!" he captioned the black-and-white snap.

Antonio appears to have celebrated his birthday without his daughter Stella, who he shares with his ex-wife Melanie Griffith. Stella was back home in the US with her mum, who was ringing in her 60th birthday the day before her ex-husband. Melanie shared a photo of her own birthday meal out on Instagram, showing herself sitting at the table between Stella and her older daughter Dakota Johnson. "My birthday M&M cake thank you my sweet family!!! I love you!!!" she wrote.

Melanie also celebrated with another meal at Craig's in LA, where she was joined by her friends Kris Jenner, Liz Edlich and Loree Rodkin. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Birthday dinner with my girlfriends @krisjenner @loreerodkin@lizedlich at my favourite restaurant @craigsla."

Melanie and Antonio were previously married from 1996 to 2015. The couple shocked fans when they announced they were splitting, but the pair have remained on extremely good terms. Shortly after their divorce, the actor, who was promoting his sci-fi film Automata, said: "It's been an intense year... Life goes on. I admire and respect Melanie first and foremost as a great actress. I have always said that. That's why she's in the movie. And she's also the person that I loved, that I love and will always love."