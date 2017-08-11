Ryan Giggs and wife divorce after ten years The former couple share two children together

The estranged wife of footballer Ryan Giggs has been granted a divorce at London's Family Court. Stacey Giggs married the sportsman in September 2007, and together they share two children. Speaking after Friday's proceedings, Stacey's lawyer said that her "primary focus has always been and will continue to be the welfare of her family". He added: "Her only interest is bringing these events to as swift and amicable a conclusion as possible, so that she and her family can move on. Divorce is a very personal process and she wishes to emphasise once more her request that her family be allowed to complete it in privacy."

Stacey Giggs has been granted a divorce from estranged husband Ryan Giggs

Neither party were present to hear the judge formally grant the decree. Once a decree nisi has been granted, a divorce petitioner must wait six weeks and a day to apply for a decree absolute to formally end the marriage. The couple's names appeared as Giggs SA v RJ in a short list of other couples for the "making of a decree or order" under matrimonial and civil partnership proceedings by District Judge Yvonne Gibson at the Central Family Court in High Holborn.

STORY: Footballer Ryan Giggs puts on a brave face following super injunction revelation

The couple have been married since September 2007

Since their split last year, Ryan, 43, and Stacey, 39, have been involved in proceedings in the Family Division of the High Court in London relating to the division of their marital assets. If an agreement is not reached, a judge is expected to decide at a future hearing how much Stacey should receive in her divorce settlement. A ban on naming the pair's children and reporting on financial details was put in place at an earlier hearing.

STORY: Ryan Giggs' sister-in-law tells of 'blazing row' with footballer and wife in street

Cardiff-born Ryan made a record 952 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 168 goals in a career that saw him win 25 major honours, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League winner's medals.