Twitter left stunned after Lauren Harries makes unrecognisible comeback with new toyboy boyfriend The reality TV star introduced her 21-year-old boyfriend Connor Yemm on Friday's Loose Women

Lauren Harries made an incredible TV comeback on Friday's Loose Women. Dressed in a vibrant red dress and coordinating jacket, the star was inundated with compliments as she took her seat next to the show panelists, Christine Lampard, Linda Robson, Anne Diamond and Ayda Field. "I've lost weight," she revealed. Lauren, 40, looked a picture of happiness as she spoke about her new boyfriend, Connor Yemm, who she met online. "We met on Twitter. The first thing I said to him was does he like women. We then exchanged numbers," she said. The pair then spent a blissful 12 days together in Lauren's hometown of Cardiff. "We had a wonderful 12 days. It started as a friendship," she told the panel.

Lauren Harries and her boyfriend appeared on Friday's Loose Women

Although Lauren's family have yet to meet Connor, 21, who she describes as "very mature," he made an appearance live on the show – greeting his girlfriend with a bouquet of flowers. And while fans were happy for Lauren, many were left stunned by the couple's age difference. "How much younger is he? He looks barely out of his teens," wrote one. Another added: "Wait, that's a young boy." Others, however, were pleased to see how happy Lauren looked. "I think Lauren & Connor are lovely people & a lovely couple," one viewer tweeted.

Connor praised his girlfriend for helping him with his own self-esteem, telling the panel: "I've got a lot of confidence from Lauren." During the show, the 21-year-old also revealed the couple's future plans. "We want to go on holiday, maybe the Maldives or Lauren wants to go to Amsterdam," he said. "As