Khloe Kardashian hilariously responds to mum Kris Jenner's Instagram post Khloe Kardashian made a deadpan joke about her mum and half-sister

Khloe Kardashian has hilariously responded to Kris Jenner's Instagram post about her sister's business. Kylie Jenner appeared on the cover of WWD with her mum to celebrate her cosmetic business, which is predicted to become an incredible one billion brand by 2022.

Kris shared a screenshot of the magazine, and wrote: "What an honour to be on your cover WWD! I am beyond proud of my baby... She is not only beautiful inside and out but intelligent, smart, creative, innovative, intuitive and loves her relationship with her fans...You are a game changer Kylie and have disrupted the industry you are so passionate about. You work tirelessly every single day and your work ethic is second to none. BRAVO!!!! I love you, mommy." Khloe then commented on the proud mum's post, simply writing: "We are dead to her now", jokily referencing her half-sister's incredible success, particularly as Kris is 'mom-ager' to all of her six daughters – Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall.

Kylie's cosmetic business is thriving

As well as her thriving business, Kylie recently revealed that she has made a major change in her diet by going vegan. Sharing a photo of of vegan tacos filled with lettuce, tomatoes, vegan cheese and a side of salsa on Snapchat, she captioned: "I'm trying this whole vegan thing." The star previously enjoyed eating bacon and burgers, telling Harper's Bazaar: "I've never been a breakfast person. If I do eat breakfast, it's at home, and it's not healthy at all. I just don't like granola or cereal or anything like that, so I'll do hash browns or bacon or banana pancakes. I like to make burgers. I also make spaghetti because my mom is obsessed with spaghetti. It's the first thing I love to cook."