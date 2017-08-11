Loading the player...

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are still living together despite split The Hollywood couple announced their split earlier this week, but are still living together

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are still living together despite making their separation public earlier this week, actress Patti Stanger has revealed. The Million Dollar Matchmaker star, who is good friends with the couple, told Entertainment Tonight: "This is really hard because I'm close to them. I'm upset about it. The day it happened I actually texted them. I don't know what happened there, [Chris] is still living in the house. Let's pray it turns around."

Patti gave her advice to the pair telling them "not to listen to the media, just do your thing and see where you land". She also ignited a glimmer of faith that is isn't all over quite yet. "If [Chris]'s still in the house, there's hope," she said. "If the person doesn't leave the house, there's a lot of hope there. That means they still love each other. Because they're not poor… they could go get a condo, Airbnb it. It's just that they don't want to leave each other. There's a lot of best friend factor there. They're very close as BFFs."

The couple announced their separation after eight years of marriage

The Hollywood stars, who were married for eight years, shocked the world when they announced their split. Anna was previously married to actor Ben Indra, but got divorced in 2007 and blamed her career successes. "That kind of destroyed my marriage," she told Marie Claire in 2011. "The divide became too great."

Kristen Bell also commented on the split, admitting, "The truth is, it's really hard." She shared how she and her husband go to couples' therapy and really work at their relationship, overcoming distance and separation for prolonged periods of time. Chris landed a leading role in the 2016 sci-fi Passengers, alongside co-star Jennifer Lawrence. There was a lot of speculation around their professional relationship with fans quickly pointing blame towards Jennifer for the couple's split.

Just two days before the split was announced, Anna 'liked' actress and author Kelly Oxford's tweet reading: "So far the hardest part of divorce is not having anyone to yell with when the printer isn't working." The couple have a four-year-old son together named Jack.