Diana Vickers talks X Factor experience: 'I still feel like I have to prove myself' Diana Vickers is currently starring in a new musical, Son of a Preacher Man

Diana Vickers has opened up about her career after making it to the semi-final of the X Factor back in 2008, and admitted that she didn't want anyone to judge her based on her appearance on the popular reality TV show. Speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine, she explained: "I'm very serious about my job and what I do. I didn't want anyone to judge me on that. Even now, I still feel like I have to prove myself. Especially when I do musicals. When I did Little Voice, I was working with a lot of established actors and writers, I really wanted to be taken seriously. Luckily, they welcomed me into the acting community."

Diana opened up about her time on X Factor

However, the 26-year-old revealed how much she enjoyed being on the popular ITV show, adding: "It was a great platform and gave me so many opportunities." The singer is now part of the cast for a new musical, Son of a Preacher Man, which is based on the songs of Dusty Springfield and directed by Strictly Come Dancing judge, Craig Revel Horwood.

Diana is currently starring in Son of a Preacher Man

Diana told Christine: "[The show is] about a preacher man who was meant to be this love life guru back in the sixties. He used to have this shop on Dean Street where he'd dish out all of this advice. But the play is set in the modern day. It's about people from three different generations. We've all had our hearts broken in one way or another and we're trying to look for the preacher man, but he's not there. So we turned to the son of the preacher man."