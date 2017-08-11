Aaron Carter has asked Chloe Moretz out on Twitter Aaron Carter took to Twitter to ask Chloe Moretz out

Aaron Carter has responded to an article where Chloe Moretz revealed that she had a crush on the popstar as a youngster by asking her out on a date. After an interview with Variety, where the Bad Neighbours 2 star said: "When I was four-years-old I thought Aaron Carter was so cool. My friend, when we were both little babies back in Georgia, she liked Aaron Carter, too. We used to fight about who would date Aaron Carter one day. Who knows? Maybe we'll meet."

Mmmm may I take you to dinner @ChloeGMoretz ? — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 9, 2017

Aaron then retweeted the article, writing: "Hey @ChloeGMoretz - let's set up a date. The crush is mutual," before adding: "Mmmm may I take you to dinner @ChloeGMoretz?" Fans were quick to discuss the possibility of the pair meeting up, with one writing: "Bet her friend is jealous now lol," while another added: "Don't know which one is cuter, Chloe crushing or Aaron crushing back."

Chloe revealed she had a crush on Aaron

During Variety's Power of Young Hollywood issue, the actress also opened up about being body-shamed by a co-star several years her senior. She said: "This guy that was my love interest was like, 'I'd never date you in real life,' and I was like, 'What?' And he was like, 'Yeah, you're too big for me' – as in my size. I had to pick it up and go back on set and pretend he was a love interest, and it was really hard. It just makes you realise that there are some really bad people out there and for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me. You have to kind of forgive and not forget really, but it was just like wow. It was jarring. I look back on it and I was 15, which is really, really dark."