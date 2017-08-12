Strictly Come Dancing 2017: sixth celebrity contestant revealed! Holby actor Joe McFadden is the sixth confirmed celeb

Exciting news Strictly fans, the sixth celebrity contestant has been revealed! Scottish actor Joe McFadden will be joining the sparkly line-up this autumn. The news was revealed on Saturday on the official Strictly Come Dancing Twitter and Facebook accounts. Joe is best-known for his role of Raffaello ‘Raf’ di Lucca in popular BBC One medical drama, Holby City. He has also had parts in Heartbeat and Take the High Road, as well as theatre appearances in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Rent.

Joe took to this Twitter page to confirm the news, writing: “So, this is happening!” The actor’s fans were excited at the announcement, with one posting: “Enjoy it! You’ll have the best time. The Twitter #Strictly family gives you a warm welcome!” Another follower wrote: “Cannot wait to see you on the dance floor.” Speaking of his upcoming stint in series 15 of Strictly, Joe said: “Strictly is one of the biggest, most entertaining shows on TV and being asked to be part of it is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I’m thrilled and terrified about in equal measures!”

Joe McFadden joins fellow celebrity contestants Reverend Richard Coles, Gemma Atkinson, Ruth Langsford, Davood Ghadami and Mollie King who have also been confirmed for the new series. More celebrity contestants will be announced in due course.

The new series of Strictly will begin on BBC One in September. It will be the first series without Len Goodman on the judging panel; Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel Horwood will instead be joined by international ballroom champion Shirley Ballas in the head judge role.