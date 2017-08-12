Martine McCutcheon reveals why she posted THAT cheeky bedroom snap! The actress surprised fans with a cheeky photo on Instagram

Martine McCutcheon has spoken out about the skimpy Instagram photo that had fans talking last week. The 41-year-old star surprised fans by posting a photo which showed her posing on a bed in her underwear. "After a long but fabulous day, it's a cheeky nighty night from me," said the actress of the revealing snap. The picture was taken in a room at London’s swanky Savoy hotel as Martine got ready for bed. Now the star has revealed why she shared the photo.

After a long but fabulous day, it's a cheeky nighty night from me #thesavoyhotel #loveit❤️ 😜😁 A post shared by Martine McCutcheon (@martinemccutcheon) on Aug 9, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Speaking to The Sun, the mum-of-one said she rarely posts skimpy photos of herself and seldom wears a swimsuit, but that evening she’d had a couple of glasses of wine after seeing Dreamgirls. Martine said: “I took a picture of my face and I saw my bum in the background and I thought, ‘Actually, that looks really nice’.

Martine with husband Jack McManus

Martine told the paper that she’s normally a prude when it comes to sharing underwear snaps, however after her husband, Jack McManus, said ‘why not?’, she went for it. The actress admits she thought her photo would go unnoticed. “You’ve got all these super-models like Gigi Hadid doing it and being a mum and my age, I didn’t think I would get that response.” Martine and husband-of-five-years Jack are parents to their son Rafferty Jack, age two.

SEE: Martine McCutcheon and her young son Rafferty are reunited in heartwarming picture

Love Actually star Martine is about to step into the limelight again with upcoming movie The Bromley Boys and the launch of her new album, with the first single Lost and Found out now. On Friday, she posted a photo on her Instagram page thanking her management team. She wrote: “I'm feeling so blessed to be doing what I love again with such a great bunch supporting me all the way. Baby @jackmcmanus1 I couldn't of written any of it without you! Thanks for being so talented too. The record is out now! Lost and Found. Ps All the champagne is for us!!”