Catherine Zeta-Jones dazzles in stunning vintage kimono – see the photo! The actress shared the stylish snap on social media

Catherine Zeta-Jones loves to share photos of her latest vintage finds with her social media followers, and on Friday the actress took to her Instagram page to show off another gorgeous item. The Chicago star posted a photograph of herself relaxing on a sofa at home wearing an elegant floral-patterned vintage kimono. The Hollywood actress looked stunning in the snap, with natural-looking make-up and her hair styled in a plait swept to one side.

My vintage kimono. Got this new piece at one of the great vintage stores in Vancouver, Canada whilst I was shooting there. A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Aug 11, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

Catherine captioned the photo: “My vintage kimono. Got this new piece at one of the great vintage stores in Vancouver, Canada whilst I was shooting there.” Her followers adored the fashionable picture, with one writing: “Amazing Catherine. Love the kimono...you make everything look great.” Another fan said: “Always have loved kimonos - great addition to one’s wardrobe - dress up or down! Btw nice colours.” A third follower told the actress: “Yes I love the vintage kimonos. Works of art, you too.”

Just this week, Catherine revealed she is to launch a homeware collection with QVC. The mum-of-two made the announcement on Instagram on Monday and told fans the range will be called Casa Zeta-Jones. The star’s lifestyle range will debut on QVC in the United States on Thursday 28 September, but unfortunately won't be available in the UK. The collection is set to include everything from bedding to bath towels and rugs, all with a nod to Catherine's timeless style. She said: "This is a project I have been passionate about and working on for years now, and I am delighted to share it with QVC customers."

Catherine, who is married to movie star Michael Douglas, also shared photos of their children Carys, 14, and Dylan, 17, on Instagram this week. The proud mum posted a snap of Carys on holiday in Florence and the star’s fans loved the rare picture of her lookalike daughter. Catherine also paid tribute to Dylan to celebrate his 17th birthday beside a photo of the mum and her son as a baby. The actress wrote: “Don't ˋSTART ME UP' on how much I love you. Dylan, you are truly a remarkable young man. You are the joy of my life. 17 years old today! Happy Birthday sweetheart.”