Taylor Swift court battle: Judge throws out DJ’s case against singer The singer is suing ex-radio DJ David Mueller for $1

A US judge has thrown out a case by ex-radio DJ David Mueller, who said Taylor Swift cost him his career. The claim was dismissed on Friday in a Denver court, on day five of the high-profile trial between the pair. BBC News reports that Judge William Martinez ruled Taylor was not liable, as David had not proved she intended for him to be fired. On Thursday, Taylor had testified regarding a sexual assault allegation against the former DJ.

Singer Taylor Swift

It has been a tiring week for Taylor who is counter-suing the ex-radio host for just one US dollar, which fans believe is due to the star wanting to set a precedent for sexual assault victims. Taylor told the court that the assault happened while she posed for a picture with David back in 2013. "It was a definite grab… A very long grab. He grabbed my ass underneath my skirt," stated the star. Despite David claiming the interaction was rushed and unplanned, Taylor responded: "This was not jostling. We were perfectly in position for the photograph to be taken. What Mr. Mueller did was very intentional."

On Wednesday, Taylor’s mother Andrea took to the stand to testify against David. Taylor's mother described her daughter as being "really shaken, she was humiliated, she was horribly embarrassed," before adding: "She couldn't believe that after the incident, she thanked him for being there. She said 'Thank you'. It was destroying her. It made me question why, as a parent, I had encouraged her to be so polite."