Cheryl returns to Instagram with heartfelt message for fans The singer posted a message in support of the #Game4Grenfell

Cheryl has made a return to Instagram with a rare message for her followers. The singer and new mum made the heartfelt post on Friday, with a huge response from her fans. Cheryl shared a photo of the poster for the #Game4Grenfell, a charity football match to be held on 2nd September this year to raise money for victims of the Grenfell fire. Cheryl wrote: “I love to see people come together for such an important cause! You can come and be part of it, information for the tickets #Game4Grenfell.”

I love to see people come together for such an important cause ! You can come and be part of it 🙌🏼😁😘 information for the tickets ☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼 #Game4Grenfell. A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Aug 11, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

Cheryl is known for her kind, down to earth personality and her 3.6m followers loved that she is supporting such a good cause. One wrote: “Such a special heart you have,” while another wrote, “Saw this and have just bought tickets!” Over on her Twitter page, Cheryl posted the same message. One fan told the star: “You are so kind hearted it’s unreal! I love it when people come together for a good cause. Shows that there is some love in the world.” Another wrote: “What a lovely thing to do.”

There was much excitiement about the players taking part too, which include famous names Olly Murs, Jamie Dornan, Ed Westwick and Tinie Tempah. One fan commented: “Ed Westwick in a football kit? We need to go!”

Last week Cheryl was pictured out and about in London for the first time since she welcomed her son Bear. The new mum has been keeping an extremely low-profile since giving birth in March, but on Thursday she was spotted by a fan who uploaded a sweet selfie of the pair on Twitter. The fan was none other than Miss Great Britain Ursula Carlton, who tweeted: "Met this lovely lady this morning, the beautiful @CherylOfficial #missgb @Official_MissGB #wishiworemakeuptoday."

Cheryl and Miss Great Britain Ursula Carlton looked glamorous in the snap

In the photo, Cheryl looked her gorgeous self as she gave her winning smile to the camera. The former Girls Aloud singer kept her face hidden behind a large pair of sunglasses. It's not known why Cheryl, 34, was stopping by the US Embassy, but the visit has sparked speculation that she is planning a trip to America soon.