Sinead O'Connor has been admitted to hospital: 'I'm totally destroyed now' Sinead O'Connor has been re-admitted into hospital

Sinead O'Connor has posted a Facebook video telling her followers that she is being re-admitted into hospital after struggling to live alone due to her struggle with mental illness. Speaking to the camera, she said: "I'm totally destroyed now again, I'm going to have to go back to the hospital. I haven't been able to sleep all night. Nightmare. Just not able to make it outside of hospital. Going to have to head back without the upper hand which is a difficult thing. Thank God it's there, the hospital. This is unbearable, absolutely… unbearable without my children and loved ones. Can't manage to live at home, not for 24 hours. But I'll be okay because the hospital is lovely… the ambulance is on the way to get me."

The Nothing Compares 2U singer then sang a few lines of Tomorrow from the Annie musical, adding: "Songs always do come true." Her fans were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "Sinead the anxiety, mania and depression all at once is really hard to handle. I deal with it a few times per year myself and it comes on with no warning... Stay strong! Many in the world look up to you even more so now that you have come forward through these videos." Another added: "My heart breaks for you. I feel your pain as I am a tortured soul myself. Love you."

Sinead was waiting for an ambulance

Sinead recently sparked concern for her mental health after posting a video telling her fans that she was suicidal. She said: "I'm all by myself. There's absolutely nobody in my life… It's like a witch hunt, they are pointing the finger saying, 'See, see, this is why.' I'm fighting and fighting and fighting like all the millions of people. If it was just for me I'd be gone. Straight away back to my mum… because I've walked this earth alone for two years now as punishment for being mentally [expletive] ill and getting angry that no one would [expletive] take care of me."