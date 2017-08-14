Loading the player...

Is Louise Redknapp making a music comeback? The singer has shared a photo from the studio, teasing fans that she is working on new material. Posing with a group of fellow musicians and artists, Louise wrote: "I got to work with some amazing people this week thanks guys I loved it." Drummer Mark Pusey, who has worked with Ed Sheeran, Tom Jones and Olly Murs among other acts, replied, "Thank you for having us, what a fun time! X." Louise responded: "You guys were amazing thank you."

The photo sparked speculation among fans that she is writing new material and releasing a comeback album. Meanwhile, The Sun has reported that Louise is throwing herself back into her career, following her alleged split from her husband Jamie Redknapp. It's been almost 19 years since she bowed out of the music scene with girl group Eternal.

I got to work with some amazing people this week thanks guys I loved it 🖤 🎤 A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

Louise teased fans with a photo from a music studio

A source said: "Louise thinks it's the perfect time to start rebuilding her music career. It's always been her passion and she's loving being part of Cabaret, where she's met loads of musicians. They've helped get her back in the studio and they worked on some old Eternal songs and other numbers. It's still early days but she's really excited by it and even recorded songs during their session last week."

The mum-of-two is currently preparing to star in the touring musical Cabaret, where she will perform alongside her Strictly Come Dancing co-star Will Young. She recently posted a photo of herself learning her lines, and another showed her in character as Sally Bowles.

So excited to get started on #cabaret @willyoungofficial @bklproductions #sallybowles 🖤❤️ A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

The singer is set to star in Cabaret

Louise has also been making headlines for her marriage status. The singer has reportedly called it quits with her husband of 19 years Jamie, although she has been spotted wearing her wedding ring still. Her latest photo in the studio sees the English star with her wedding band, just weeks after she took it off.