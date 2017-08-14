gwen-stefani

Gwen Stefani throws Harry Potter-themed party for son Zuma

Gwen Stefani's son Zuma enjoyed a Harry Potter-themed birthday party

by Emmy Griffiths

Gwen Stefani threw an elaborate Harry Potter-themed birthday party to celebrate her son Zuma's ninth birthday! The singer's middle child with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale is clearly a huge fan of the series, and the house was decked out with Hogwarts themed merchandise, from Hufflepuff banners decorated with matching balloons to life-sized cut outs of the most famous characters of the franchise, including Severus Snape, Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy.

cake

Zuma's birthday cake had a magical twist

Gwen shared videos and snaps of the exciting day on her Instagram Stories, showing off the amazing fake Platform nine and three quarters which leads into a Hogwarts-themed room, the buffet of wizard-themed food complete with an owl made out of fruit, and an incredibly three-tier cake with a Sorting Hat top.

Gwen also shares Kingston, 11 and three-year-old Apollo with Gavin, who recently opened up about his split from the Don't Speak singer, telling US Weekly: "There's been a lot of pain and sadness. It really teaches you perspective on life. It's really health, happiness and safety. After that, I don't know what there is other than that." He continued: "We're all products of nuclear families. My parents have been married three times each. I'm just a junior. I never thought I would get divorced. But it just happens. All these life things. I'm trying to be a really good dad and make good records and shoot good TV shows."

owl

Gwen shared a photo of a pineapple owl

Earlier this year, Gavin told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that he was still influenced by his wife's work during a visit to This Morning. He said: "I was with her for 20 years. So much in the same way I think for her material, I'm all over her material, and for me, she's all over mine. It's impossible to separate that."

