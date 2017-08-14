Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria enjoy girls' night out at Ed Sheeran concert The best friends posted the playful photos and videos of themselves on Instagram

Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria showed off their fun sides on Instagram, taking to the social media site to share snaps of themselves sporting sweet kitten filters on their faces as they enjoyed a night out at Ed Sheeran's concert in LA. "Ed Sheeran!!!! And of course🍷@victoriabeckham #EdSheeran," the former Desperate Housewives and Telenova star, 42, wrote alongside one picture. Eva can also be heard saying in videos posted to her Instagram story: "I like this one because it puts on eyelashes… Look how gorgeous you look!"

Ed Sheeran!!!! And of course 🍷@victoriabeckham #EdSheeran A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Aug 10, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

Eva and Victoria have been best friends for years

Victoria takes her little girl Harper shopping

Another picture taken from the evening shows the close friends out enjoying a dinner on the night of the concert. They are joined by Victoria's son, 18-year-old Brooklyn Beckham, and family friend Ken Paves, who posted the photo which he then simply captioned "Family dinner." Eva later took to Instagram again to share a photo of herself backstage with the Shape of You crooner. With her hand resting affectionately on Ed's arm in the picture, she wrote: "Best night ever! Thx @teddysphotos for the amazing concert and your even more amazing kindness! #EdSheeran #SummerNights."

Best night ever! Thx @teddysphotos for the amazing concert and your even more amazing kindness! #EdSheeran #SummerNights A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Aug 11, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

The pair watched Ed Sheeran performing

Victoria and Eva have been close friends for years, with the designer even doubling up as Eva's wedding dress designer when she wed fiancé Jose Baston last year. Speaking to HELLO! magazine at the time, the Latina beauty said: "I asked Victoria to do my dress because I wanted it to be special and made with love, and I knew that Victoria would make it with love. Victoria was one of my witnesses, too – she signed the paper that says I was here – so it was a Victoria Beckham weekend!" She later added: "She was the best, sweetest person to have there on this day… she's one of my best friends so for her to be there was so special."