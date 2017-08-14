Jessica Alba shares rare photo of daughter Haven to celebrate 6th birthday The actress is expecting her third baby with husband Cash Warren

Jessica Alba has posted the sweetest tribute to her daughter Haven for her sixth birthday. The actress, who tends to keep her children out of the spotlight, broke her privacy rule over the weekend to wish her youngest a happy birthday. Taking to Instagram, the pregnant star wrote: "My sweet, cuddly, hilarious Havie Pie turns 6 today! #happybirthday my angel. I love you so much! You sweeten every day with your pure loving heart and contagious laughter. I'm so blessed to be your momma."

Jessica, 36, gave fans a glimpse of the celebrations, which showed her adorable birthday girl standing next to a bunch of balloons. Numerous gifts and cupcakes were spotted in the background on the kitchen table. Jessica also uploaded a flipgram, sharing throwback photos of Haven as a baby and a toddler.

Jessica's daughter Haven turned six over the weekend

Her husband Cash Warren, 38, also uploaded a hilarious throwback snap of a three-year-old Haven standing in the naughty corner. The film producer wrote: "My sweet sweet Haven. From the moment you were born, your mom and I saw qualities in you that we could only explain by saying you were an old soul.

"You have a depth that I wish I had in myself. You know when I need a hug, you know when I need a laugh, you know when I need to hear the words I love you... You just get it. You're a natural at this game called life and I'm so thankful you're on my team. I love you. Happy 6th Birthday my sweet Haven!! (photo: you in timeout at 3 yrs old. Haha)."

Her husband Cash also uploaded a hilarious snap

The Into the Blue star and her husband Cash, who also have a nine-year-old daughter Honor, are expecting their third baby. Jessica announced their exciting news in July, by sharing a video with her two girls. "Cash and I are officially going to be outnumbered," Jessica wrote. "#babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed."