Martine McCutcheon says she can’t bear to watch herself on Love Actually - find out why! Martine McCutcheon struggles to watch herself in Love Actually!

Martine McCutcheon has opened up about her role in Love Actually, admitting that she struggles to watch herself on screen and "cringe[s]" during her parts in the popular rom-com. Chatting on BBC Breakfast on Monday, she said: "I cringe at myself, I don't mind seeing other people's bits but I remember we had to sit through the premieres of it in New York and Paris and it was all glamorous and it sounded great but sitting there watching myself on this huge screen pulling all these ridiculous faces that I pull, I just thought, 'What am I doing?!' I can't watch anything back that I do!"

READ: Martine McCutcheon reveals why she posted THAT cheeky bedroom snap!

Martine revealed she struggles to watch herself in films

The star added: "It's not normal," before asking the two presenters if they often watch footage of themselves on television. When they agreed that they avoid it, she said: "See?! You know what I mean." Martine recently reminisced about her time on the film during a visit to Loose Women, where she chatted about locking lips with Hugh Grant in the 2003 film. "I won't be mysterious, he was fabulous," she said. "I'm not going to lie. At first he was polite and I thought posh boys aren't very good kissers... but then when [director] Richard Curtis said to him go for it – oh did he!"

Martine opened up about Love Actually on BBC Breakfast

Before her role in Love Actually, Martine famously played Tiffany Mitchell in EastEnders. The star's character was shockingly killed off in the 1998 New Year's episode, and she recently opened up about her surprise exit from the show. "As an actress you never take for granted that you are ever going to be in a job for more than two minutes," she told the Mirror. "But it was the way I was told by listening to the radio. And none of the other cast members believed me. They were like, 'I can't believe you didn't tell us!' and I was like, 'No, I am so embarrassed.' It was the way it was done. At any time they can get rid of you. Nobody is the star of that show – the show is the star."