Elizabeth Hurley has fun taking selfies with son Damian The doting mum shared a series of fun videos on Instagram stories from their car journey

Elizabeth Hurley's son is growing up quickly – and looks to be teaching his mum a thing or two! The mother-son duo enjoyed taking a series of selfies while on a car journey, which Elizabeth posted as a series of short videos on her Instagram stories. In one clip, which was captioned: "Bored in the car," Elizabeth, 52, and Damian, 15, are seen having fun experimenting with a love heart filter – resulting in animated arrows dart towards their faces. In a second video, the British actress gave herself a cute koala nose and ears after a little help from her son. "Having lessons from son on how to work this," she wrote.

There is no denying that Elizabeth and Damian enjoy a close relationship. Damian is the actresses only child, from her brief relationship with American businessman Steve Bing in 2001. Back in April, the doting mum paid a loving tribute to her son on his birthday, branding him the "best boy in the universe."

Despite his young years, Damian has already carved an acting career for himself, having made his acting debut in Elizabeth's drama series The Royal last year. Elizabeth previously spoke out about her son's passion for acting and being on a film set.

Appearing on ITV's Lorraine last year, she explained: He loves being there [on set]. We shoot right across the summer holidays so actually there's not a lot of choice in that but thank goodness he enjoys it even more than I do. So he sets my alarm every morning, he gets out my clothes for me, he runs my lines with me, he bullies me all day long."

She added: "I don't know if he will be an actor. I think he will be in showbusiness. He might be behind the camera. He's quite despotic when he’s making his own little mini movies, he’s quite good at it. I think he wants to run a studio, maybe employ his aging geriatric mother. We'll see you, never know."