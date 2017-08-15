Loading the player...

David Beckham has built a Disney castle for his daughter Harper – see the photo! The proud father-of-four shared a photo on Instagram

David Beckham is one doting dad. The retired footballer stayed up until the early hours of the morning to build a Disney castle for his six-year-old daughter Harper, and proudly showed off the results of his hard work on Instagram. Uploading a photo of himself in front of his masterpiece, David revealed: "1am done... Someone's gonna have a nice surprise in the morning 👸 zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz."

The sports star, 42, appears to have spent the past week building his daughter's dream toy. Last Wednesday, he shared a photo of himself trying to piece together the LEGO castle. With all the parts laid beside him, David was seen reading the expansive instructions booklet. In the caption, he wrote: "Page 1 of the Disney castle, 4000 pieces 490 pages of instructions I look confused but I'm so excited."

1am done... Someone's gonna have a nice surprise in the morning 👸 zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz ❤️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 15, 2017 at 1:02am PDT

David has completed his Disney castle for daughter Harper

David and his wife Victoria are the proud parents to four children – Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and their daughter Harper. Harper is clearly the apple of her dad's eye, with David often taking to social media to share sweet posts about his youngest child. But earlier this summer, the footballer faced criticism from some fans after he was pictured kissing his daughter on the lips.

Taking part in a Facebook Live on his official page, David explained: "I got actually criticised for kissing my daughter on the lips the other day. I kiss all my kids on the lips. Brooklyn, maybe not. Brooklyn's 18, he might find that a little bit strange. But I'm very affectionate with the kids. It's how I was brought up and Victoria, and it's how we are with our children. We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them, and we're very affectionate with them."

1am done... Someone's gonna have a nice surprise in the morning 👸 zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz ❤️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 15, 2017 at 1:02am PDT

The proud dad shared photos on Instagram

The Beckhams are currently enjoying the summer in LA. Their time together is particularly poignant as Brooklyn is preparing to start university in New York later this month, where he will study photography. Meanwhile, the rest of the family will return to their home in London.