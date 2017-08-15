Declan Donnelly's mum reveals heartache over Ant McPartlin's addiction battle Anne Donnelly has a close relationship with her son's best friend

The mother of Declan Donnelly has spoken of her heartache over Ant McPartlin's battle with addiction. Anne Donnelly, who said she sees Ant as "like a son", spoke to North News and Pictures about Ant's recent stay in rehab, and admitted she hadn't realised he had been suffering until she read about it in the news. "When I found out what he had been going through I was quite upset that he had been in that much pain," she said. "We didn't know how he was doing until we read about it. He has done so well, and we are all so proud of him. We are all so happy with the news. I'm really proud of Ant," she added.

Ant McPartlin entered rehab in June to overcome an addiction to painkillers and alcohol

STORY: Ant McPartlin breaks Twitter silence after leaving rehab

Ant, 41, entered rehab in June, having become addicted to alcohol and prescription painkillers following a knee operation in 2015. After spending two months at the facility, the popular presenter spoke to the Sun on Sunday about his recovery, and said wife Lisa and TV partner Dec had encouraged him to seek help. "I was at the point where anything – prescription drugs, non-prescription drugs – I would take," he said. "And take them with alcohol, which is ridiculous. The doctors told me, 'You could have killed yourself'."

The star has since paid tribute to his wife of 11 years, Lisa Armstrong

STORY: Ant and Dec's salaries are worth more than the entire BBC £150k payroll combined

I'm a Celebrity host Ant also praised his wife for her "fantastic" support during his recovery, admitting that he had put her "through hell" in recent months. "I've put Lisa through hell with mood swings and depression and how it affects you," he said. "I'm very sorry about the effect it has on partners. This kind of stuff puts strains on any marriage. All I can say at the moment is that she has been amazing – fantastic throughout."