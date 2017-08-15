Amber Heard mocks Australian deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce who threatened to euthanize her dogs Amber Heard took to Twitter to tease Australia's deputy Prime Minister

Amber Heard has teased Australia's deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce, after it was revealed that he is actually a citizen of New Zealand. Barnaby had threatened to euthanize the star's dogs, Pistol and Boo, after she smuggled them into the country from the US on a private jet back in 2015. At the time, he said: "Mr Depp [Amber's husband at the time] has to either take his dogs back to California or we are going to have to euthanize them. He’s now got about 50 hours left to remove the dogs."

To comfort Mr. Joyce in his hour need, I have sent him a box of New Zealand's finest kiwi fruit (assuming this passes his biosecurity laws) pic.twitter.com/lQHJzMyXT9 — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) August 15, 2017

After discovering that the Australian politician may now have to resign, Amber tweeted: "When @Barnaby_Joyce said 'no one is above the law' I didn't realise he meant New Zealand law." She then shared a photo of a box of kiwis, adding: "To comfort Mr. Joyce in his hour need, I have sent him a box of New Zealand's finest kiwi fruit (assuming this passes his biosecurity laws)."

Amber teased Barnaby on Twitter

Amber's fans were quick to comment on her hilarious tweets, with one writing: "I AM SCREAMING," while another added: "Yas drag him sweetie." However, others pointed out that she had broken the law, with one writing: Amusing. But still does not remove the fact you & your ex illegally brought dogs into a rabies-free country, without titre tests/quarantine. Amusing. But still does not remove the fact you & your ex illegally brought dogs into a rabies-free country, without titre tests/quarantine. "Amusing. But still does not remove the fact you & your ex illegally brought dogs into a rabies-free country, without titre tests/quarantine."

Speaking about the revelation that he is not, in fact, a citizen of Australian, Barnaby said: "Needless to say I was shocked. I've always been an Australian citizen, born in Tamworth. Just as my mother and my great grandmother was born there 100 years earlier. Neither I, nor my parents, have ever had any reason to believe that I was a citizen of any other country."